When searching for an honest and reliable automotive repair facility, here are some things to consider:

Ask for a written estimate that includes parts and labor. Make sure you have in writing that the shop must call for approval before performing work that exceeds the written estimate. Ask to see repairs. You want to see exactly what was done. Have the shop point out what parts were replaced or repaired. You should also see the old parts that were replaced. Alternative Transmissions feels that, by communicating like this with your technician, you can gain a better sense of trust.

Alternative Transmissions is a family-owned automotive repair shop with over 20 years in business. They first opened their doors in Winter Garden in the late 1990’s.

The owner, Jack Dempsey, together with his son Chris, recently opened their second location here in Apopka. Jack has over 40 years experience in automotive repair and Chris has over 10 years experience, having started by helping his dad in the garage as a kid.

Prior to opening Alternative Transmissions, Jack worked as shop manager for a large chain dealership. He was frequently bothered by the lack of communication between the technician and the customer. It was then that he decided that customers deserved more of an honest, one-on-one relationship with their automotive repair technician.

Many automotive repair shops will tell you that they are trustworthy, but telling the customer that they’re honest doesn’t keep them coming back. Showing them does.

Many repair shops will repair the car and simply present the customer with a bill. Transaction complete! Alternative Transmissions is different. They believe it is more of a matter of educating customers on what was repaired and why.

Alternative Transmissions is a full-service automotive facility. Their services include transmission repair/replacement as well as routine transmission servicing. They also provide tune-ups, oil changes, brake service, and air conditioning service as well as engine repair and replacement.

It is also important to note that Alternative Transmissions is an authorized NAPA AutoCare Center. NAPA AutoCare Centers are the best of the best in each market when it comes to auto repair and pleasing loyal motorists. In order to be a member of the NAPA AutoCare program, the repair business must adhere to rigorous guidelines that have been set by the National AutoCare Council.

Currently, Alternative Transmissions is advertising 10% off transmission service. Be sure to look for the coupon in The Apopka Chief and The Planter newspapers. Alternative Transmissions also appreciates veterans and offers them a 10% discount on any service performed.

Located at 918 S. Orange Blossom Trail in Apopka, Alternative Transmissions is easy to find, right next door to Cars, Cars, Cars, Inc. They are open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon. Give them a call at 407-814-0656.

Advertisement