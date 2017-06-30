All Apopka-area schools make ‘C’ or higher, but only one makes ‘A’

Of the 14 Apopka-area schools, Wolf Lake Elementary School was the only one that scored an “A” grade from the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) in 2017, an improvement over the school’s “B” rating the previous year.

On Wednesday, June 28, the FDOE released the 2016-17 grades rating elementary, middle, and high schools throughout the state. FDOE officials said the system gives communities an idea of how their schools are performing and how each school is serving its students.

Orange County Public Schools administrators said the district’s schools showed hard work and progress.

“Several schools are really beginning to shine and beginning to demonstrate their true potential. Congratulations to all our students and dedicated staff,” said Orange County School Board member Christine Moore.

“Our community expects excellence at all of our traditional public schools. We strive for continual improvement, and I am thrilled with the progress we’ve made this year,” Orange County School Board Chairman Bill Sublette, Orange County School Board chairman, was quoted as saying in an OCPS press release. “Our students, teachers, and parents should be very proud. They’ve worked hard.”

Both Apopka and Wekiva High schools received “Cs,” with Apopka’s grade dropping from last year’s “B” and Wekiva maintaining the same grade. No high school in Orange County received an “A” grade.

Two of the three middle schools, Apopka Memorial Middle and Piedmont Lakes, got a “C,” while Wolf Lake Middle earned a “B.”

Clay Springs and Apopka Elementary schools were the only two elementary schools to get a “B,” and the other seven rated “C.” Whereas Zellwood and Phillis Wheatley Elementary each received a “D” in 2016, they pulled their grade up to a “C” this year.

“The increase in grades is due in large part to the extraordinary effort of the community in assisting the teachers and their work every day,” Moore said.

An extended version of this story appears in the Friday, June 30, issue of The Apopka Chief, along with a list of each area school and its 2017 grade.