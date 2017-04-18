AHS robotics teams seek funding for upcoming events

On the heel of a successful season so far this school year, the Apopka High School advanced robotics teams are seeking funding for their next two events that will culminate a season of high achievement.

Fifteen students and three chaperones will travel to Louisville, Ky., Wednesday-Saturday, April 19-22, to compete in the VEX Robotics World Championship High School Robotics Tournament. The teams estimate the expenses will total $17,130 including entry fee, airline tickets, two rental vans, hotel rooms, food and round-trip robot shipping.

This season, the AHS robotics teams won first place in three VEX Robotics qualifying tournaments, and second place in two others.

Five of the six teams from AHS qualified and participated in the VEX Florida State Championship in Tampa, Fla. Two teams’ performances qualified their teams for the VEX World Championships in Louisville.

In addition to these successes, the AHS robotics club won first place at Lockheed Martin’s prestigious E-Weeks competitions. They have taken three trips to local schools – Apopka Middle, Wolf Lake Middle and Apopka Elementary – to promote interest in STEM education. These students have demonstrated an exemplary knowledge of robotics.

Anyone who can assist with sponsorship in any way may contact Mike MacWithey, AHS robotics and engineering teacher, at Michael.macwithey@ocps.net, or at 407-948-4694.

If there are interested businesses, corporations, individuals or organizations that may be able to contribute to this activity, MacWithey and the team would like to know the details.

All sponsorship funds and donations would be made directly to Apopka High School robotics.