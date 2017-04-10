Achievement rate for Hispanic students has grown under OCPS superintendent’s leadership

Under the leadership of Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins, the growth in the achievement rate for Hispanic students attending OCPS has grown, according to data provided by the district in a Monday, April 10, press release.

Jenkins has been named the 2017 Hispanic-Serving School District Superintendent of the Year by the Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (ALAS).

Currently, OCPS is the 10th largest school district in the country with a Hispanic population of 40 percent (81,378). That includes a five percent (16,377) increase in the last five years.

Below are the numbers illustrating how Hispanic students’ achievement rate in OCPS has increased in recent years.

Graduation rate

In the 2015-16 school year, the graduation rate for Hispanic students increased by 5.1 percentage points. This is larger than the 2.0 percentage point growth of white students

Since 2013, the graduation rate for Hispanic students has increased by 6.1 percentage points

The Hispanic graduation rate in OCPS at 80.8 percent is now higher than the state overall graduation rate for all students

Advanced Placement (AP) course participation

Since 2011-12, there has been a 119 percent increase in the number of Hispanic students taking an AP course

Hispanic student participation has grown nearly twice as quickly as the district average

Advanced Placement (AP) course performance

Since 2011-12, there has been a 101 percent increase in the number of Hispanic students scoring three or higher in at least one AP course

Hispanic student performance in AP has improved over twice as quickly as the district average

“This is a critical time for education, and we laud those who are on the front lines working side by side with our Latino students to help them be successful,” said Dr. Nancy Lewin, ALAS executive director.

Jenkins will be recognized during the ALAS Annual Leaders in Education Awards Gala on Thursday, April 27, in Washington, D.C. Numerous education professionals, congressional representatives, and business leaders are expected to attend the event at the Mexican Cultural Institute to celebrate best practices in public education, particularly in serving Hispanic populations.

ALAS state affiliate members nominated superintendents and administrators whose work exemplifies the best in the field.